EUR/USD - 1.0700 Euro's strong retreat from Tue's 1-month peak at 1.0748 to as low as 1.0643 at New York open yesterday on rebound in usd suggests upmove from May's 5-year bottom at 1.0350 has made a temporary top there and weakness to 1.0620/25 is envisaged after consolidation, break would extend towards 1.0588 later next week. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0723 would risk stronger gain towards 1.0748, break, 1.0771. Data to be released on Thursday: Australia capital expenditure, building carpex. Germany Market Holiday, France Market Holiday, Swiss Market Holiday, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, industrial sales. U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, pending home sales, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada retail sales and average weekly earnings.

