EUR/USD - 1.0700
Euro's strong retreat from Tue's 1-month peak at 1.0748 to as low as 1.0643 at New York open yesterday on rebound in usd suggests upmove from May's 5-year bottom at 1.0350 has made a temporary top there and weakness to 1.0620/25 is envisaged after consolidation, break would extend towards 1.0588 later next week.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0723 would risk stronger gain towards 1.0748, break, 1.0771.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Australia capital expenditure, building carpex.
Germany Market Holiday, France Market Holiday, Swiss Market Holiday, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, industrial sales.
U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, pending home sales, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada retail sales and average weekly earnings.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7100 on disappointing Aussie Q1 Capex
AUD/USD is trading under 0.7100, weighed down by the downside surprise in the Australian Q1 Capex data. Asian stocks drop amid China covid and growth worries, as central banks remain on a tightening spree. A pause in the US dollar sell-off caps the losses. US GDP eyed.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0700 amid subdued DXY, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0700 and is expected to establish above the same amid a broadly subdued US dollar index (DXY). EUR bulls are swiftly scaling higher after the less hawkish Fed minutes downed the US dollar. Focus on US GDP and PCE inflation.
Gold bears taking on the bulls towards critical hourly support
The price of gold is under a little bit of pressure in Asia as the US dollar attempts to stabilise. The gold price is down 0.07% and is sticking to a range of between 41,851.63/$1,854.43 so far. Gold struggled to find a bid amid the weak economic backdrop.
What needs to happen for Axie Infinity price to recover
Axie Infinity price displays reasons to believe in further momentum to the upside. Traders should approach the digital asset with relative caution, looking for one more fake-out before the rally occurs. Axie Infinity price appears to be unfolding as an extended impulse wave down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!