Euro's selloff from 1.0563 to 1.0461 in New York yesterday on renewed safe-haven usd's buying due to fall in U.S. yields and U.S. stocks suggests recent corrective upmove from last Friday's fresh 5-year bottom at 1.0350 has ended there and below 1.0438/42 would yield further weakness to 1.0390/00 later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0495/00 may risk stronger recovery to 1.0530/40.

Data to be released on Thursday

Japan machinery orders, exports, imports, trade balance, Australia employment change, unemployment rate.

EU current account, construction orders.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, existing home sales, leading index, Canada new housing price index and producer prices.