Euro's rally above 1.0472 (Apr) to as high as 1.0555 in New York Tue on ECB Knot's hawkish comments and intra-day break there on continued broad-based retreat in USD suggests corrective upmove from last Fri's fresh 5-year bottom at 1.0350 would head towards 1.0585, however, loss of momentum would cap price at 1.0600/10 and yield retreat later this week.

On the downside, only a daily close below 1.0472 would signal a temporary top made and risk weakness towards 1.0442, break, 1.0419/20.

Data to be released on Wednesday

New Zealand PPI, Japan GDP, industrial production, capacity utilization, Australia Westpac leading index, wage price index, China house price.

U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, PPI core output prices, DCLG house price, EU HICP.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, housing starts and Canada CPI.