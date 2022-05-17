Euro's strong rebound from last Friday's fresh 5-year bottom at 1.0350 to as high as 1.0442 in New York Monday on broad-based retreat in usd in tandem with U.S. yields suggests recent erratic decline has made a temp. low there and as long as 1.0390/91 holds, stronger retracement towards 1.0472 may be seen but reckon 1.0503 should cap upside and yield decline.

On the downside, only a daily close below 1.0390 would indicate aforesaid recovery over and heads towards 2017 1.0341 trough later this week.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Japan tertiary industry activity.

France ILO unemployment rate, U,K. Claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Italy trade balance, CPI, EU employment, GDP.

U.S. retail sales, redbook, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, NAHB housing market index and New Zealand GDT price index.