EUR/USD - 1.0379 Euro's selloff below Apr's 1.0472 low to a fresh 5-year bottom at 1.0355 in New York yesterday on broad-based usd's strength due to risk-off trading suggests re-test of 2017 trough at 1.0341 would be seen, break would extend further weakness towards 1.0210 later next week. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0472 would indicate a temporary low is in place and risk stronger retracement to 1.0500/05. Data to be released on Friday: New Zealand manufacturing PMI. France CPI, EU industrial production. U.S. import prices, export prices and University of Michigan sentiment.

