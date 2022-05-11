Although euro's retreat from last Thursday's 8-day high of 1.0641 suggests recovery from April's fresh 5-year bottom at 1.0472 has possibly ended, subsequent daily volatile swings and yesterday's retreat from 1.0585 in Europe signals consolidation with mild downside bias remains for weakness towards 1.0483 but 1.0472 should remain intact initially.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0600 would risk re-test of 1.0641, break, 1.0698/00 later.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Australia Westpac consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI, Japan coincident index, leading indicator,

Germany CPI.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI and Federal budget.