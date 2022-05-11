EUR/USD - 1.0532
Although euro's retreat from last Thursday's 8-day high of 1.0641 suggests recovery from April's fresh 5-year bottom at 1.0472 has possibly ended, subsequent daily volatile swings and yesterday's retreat from 1.0585 in Europe signals consolidation with mild downside bias remains for weakness towards 1.0483 but 1.0472 should remain intact initially.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0600 would risk re-test of 1.0641, break, 1.0698/00 later.
Data to be released on Wednesday
Australia Westpac consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI, Japan coincident index, leading indicator,
Germany CPI.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI and Federal budget.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.0550 ahead of Lagarde, US inflation
EUR/USD is extending recovery gains to test 1.0550, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of the critical US inflation. The upbeat market mood checks the dollar's upward trajectory while Treasury yields stabilize. ECB Lagarde's speech awaited as well.
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.2300, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.2300, having stalled its rebound near 1.2350. The cable defends gains, as risk sentiment remains in a fairly better spot, weighing down on the safe-haven US dollar. US inflation and Fedspeak remain in the spotlight.
Gold eyes US inflation and daily close below 200-DMA
Gold Price is meandering near three-month lows, extending its selling spiral so far this week, as the haven demand for the US dollar remains unabated. Despite the latest downtick in the dollar, the bullish momentum remains intact.
Why you should not buy the dip on Cardano yet
Cardano price has been on a massive downswing while all the altcoins were rallying. The recent bearish onslaught has made things worse for ADA holders but a further move to the downside is yet to come.
US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April.