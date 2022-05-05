Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 05 May 2022 03:00GMT.

Euro's rally above last Friday's 1.0592 high to as high as 1.0631 in post-FOMC trading yesterday on broad-based profit taking in usd due to less hawkish comments from Fed's Powell suggests recent erratic decline has made a temporary low at last Thursday's 5-year 1.3472 bottom and stronger retracement to 1.0580/85 would be seen, however, overbought condition should cap price below 1.0704 and yield retreat later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 1.0578 would indicate aforesaid recovery over and yield weakness to 1.0507/12, break, 1.0490/95.

Data to be released on Thursday

Japan Market Holiday, Australia building permits, trade balance, imports, exports, China Caixin Services PMI.

Germany industrial orders, Swiss CPI, France industrial output, U.K. Markit Services PMI, BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BOE QE total, BOE QE corporate bond purchase, BOE MPC vote cut, BOE MPC vote unchanged, BOE MPC vote hike.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs and productivity.