EUR/USD - 1.0522
Although euro's rebound to 1.0592 in Europe last Friday suggests long term decline has made a temporary bottom at Thursday's fresh 5-year low at 1.0472, yesterday's retreat from 1.0578 at New York open on renewed usd's strength has retained bearishness and below 1.0472 would yield further weakness to 1.0428/33 later.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0578 would risk stronger retracement towards 1.0592, break would head to 1.0615/20 before prospect of another fall.
Data to be released on Wednesday
Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, retail sales, New Zealand unemployment rate, employment change, labor cost index.
U.K. BRC shop price, Japan Market Holiday, China Market Holiday, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Markit services PMI, Italy Markit services PMI, France Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, retail sales.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change, international trade balance, good trade balance, Markit services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, Fed interest rate decision, Canada trade balance, exports and imports.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.