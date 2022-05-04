Although euro's rebound to 1.0592 in Europe last Friday suggests long term decline has made a temporary bottom at Thursday's fresh 5-year low at 1.0472, yesterday's retreat from 1.0578 at New York open on renewed usd's strength has retained bearishness and below 1.0472 would yield further weakness to 1.0428/33 later. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0578 would risk stronger retracement towards 1.0592, break would head to 1.0615/20 before prospect of another fall.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.