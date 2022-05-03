Euro's decline to 1.0491 (New Yoyk) on Mon due to renewed usd's strength on gain in U.S. yields suggests correction from Thursday's 5-year bottom at 1.0472 has ended and re-test of this key sup is envisaged after consolidation, loss of downward momentum would limit weakness to 1.0435/40.

Only above 1.0568 prolongs choppy swings above 1.0472 and may risk gain towards 1.0592 but reckon 1.0630/35 should cap upside.

Data to be released on Tuesday

New Zealand building permits, GDT price index, Australia RBA interest rate decision Japan Market Holiday, China Market Holiday.

France budget balance, Germany unemployment rate, unemployment change, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, EU producer prices, unemployment rate.

U.S. redbook, durable goods, durables ex-defense, factory orders, durables ex-transport, JOLTS job openings.