EUR/USD - 1.0507
Euro's selloff below 1.0515 (Wednesday) to a fresh 5-year bottom at 1.0472 in New York yesterday on continued usd's strength suggests recent downtrend may extend towards 1.0436, however, reckon 1.0405/10 would contain downside and yield correction later today due to loss of downward momentum.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0586 indicates a temporary bottom is in place and risks stronger retracement to 1.0635/40 Mon.
Data to be released on Friday
Australia PPI, Japan Market Holiday, China Caixin manufacturing PMI.
France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Germany import prices, export prices, GDP, U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss retail sales, KOF indicator, Italy GDP, CPI, producer prices, EU HICP, GDP.
U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, employment wages, employment costs, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada GDP and budget balance.
