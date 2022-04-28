Euro's resumption of decline to a 5-year bottom at 1.0515 in New York yesterday on continued usd's strength suggests weakness to 1.0500 handle is envisaged but below needed to extend further fall to 1.0470/75 before prospect of correction later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0654 would indicate a temporary bottom is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0698, break, 1.0738.

Data to be released on Thursday

New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, Australia export prices, import prices, Japan industrial output, retail sales, BOJ interest rate decision, construction orders, housing starts.

Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, industrial sales, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, HICP.

U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada average weekly earnings.