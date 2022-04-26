EUR/USD - 1.0715

Euro's selloff below 1.0771 (Friday) to a fresh 2-year bottom at 1.0698 in New York yesterday on risk-averse USD buying suggests medium term decline remains in force and further weakness towards 1.0670 is seen, reckon 1.0636 should hold and yield correction later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0771 indicates a temporary trough is in place and risks stronger retracement to 1.0800/10.

Data to be released on Tuesday

U.K. right move house price, Japan unemployment rate, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance.

U.S. building permits. durable goods, durable ex-transport, durables ex-defense, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.