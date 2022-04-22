EUR/USD - 1.0839
Despite euro's rally above 1.0867 (Wednesday) to a 2-week high of 1.0936 in Europe yesterday on hawkish comments from ECB's de Guindos, subsequent selloff to 1.0830 in New York on renewed usd's strength due to hawkish comments from Fed's Powell suggests correction from last Thursday's near 2-year 1.0758 bottom has ended and weakness towards 1.0805/10 is seen.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0893 indicates aforesaid pullback over and risks stronger gain to 1.0920/30.
Data to be released on Friday:
Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Japan nationwide CPI Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, services PMI.
U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU current account.
Canada producer prices, retail sales, U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI and Markit services PMI.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends decline towards 0.7300 on hawkish Fed-led USD gains
AUD/USD is extending declines towards 0.7300, reversing its Wednesday’s gains, in a session dominated by central bank speakers. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that a 50-bps increase for the May meeting is on the table. Risk-off trading in equities also add to the weight on the aussie.
USD/JPY retreats below 128.50 despite firmer US dollar, yields
USD/JPY is falling back towards 128.00, having stalled on the bid near 128.70 despite a firmer US dollar and the yields. Powell tightened the screw in his remarks in Washington DC. The yen could be catching a fresh bid as Japan is set to submit an extra budget to current parliament session.
Gold licking its wounds near $1,950 on hawkish Fed, ECB
Gold Price is resuming its downtrend, looking to retest the $1,935 demand area, as the US dollar holds onto its recovery gains amid firmer Treasury yields. The turnaround in the dollar gathered steam after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested aggressive tightening.
How Cardano price can invoke its last bullish ace
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since it created a local top on March 28. Efforts to rally higher failed and ADA is now retracing lower, in search of stable support levels. ADA price has suffered a fatal setback as the entire cryptocurrency market took a hit
French Elections Preview: EUR/USD buy opportunity? Macron lead is underestimated, three scenarios Premium
Once bitten, twice shy – Investors are still licking the wounds from Brexit, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other improbable events that became reality. A low-chance event carries big risks, and markets seem unwilling to take any – but with the French elections, they may have gone too far.