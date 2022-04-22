EUR/USD - 1.0839 Despite euro's rally above 1.0867 (Wednesday) to a 2-week high of 1.0936 in Europe yesterday on hawkish comments from ECB's de Guindos, subsequent selloff to 1.0830 in New York on renewed usd's strength due to hawkish comments from Fed's Powell suggests correction from last Thursday's near 2-year 1.0758 bottom has ended and weakness towards 1.0805/10 is seen. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0893 indicates aforesaid pullback over and risks stronger gain to 1.0920/30. Data to be released on Friday: Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Japan nationwide CPI Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, services PMI. U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU current account. Canada producer prices, retail sales, U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI and Markit services PMI.

