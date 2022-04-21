EUR/USD - 1.0842
Euro's rally above 1.0834/37 resistance to 1.0867 in Europe on broad-based retreat in usd due to fall in U.S. yields suggests recent erratic decline has made a temporary bottom at last Thursday's near 2-year bottom at 1.0758 and stronger retracement towards 1.0890/94 is likely before another fall, below 1.0807 would head back to 1.0783, then 1.0758/62 later.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0923 would risk stronger gain to 1.0938/45, break, 1.0965/70.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand CPI.
France business climate, EU HICP.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index and EU consumer confidence.
