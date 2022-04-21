EUR/USD - 1.0842 Euro's rally above 1.0834/37 resistance to 1.0867 in Europe on broad-based retreat in usd due to fall in U.S. yields suggests recent erratic decline has made a temporary bottom at last Thursday's near 2-year bottom at 1.0758 and stronger retracement towards 1.0890/94 is likely before another fall, below 1.0807 would head back to 1.0783, then 1.0758/62 later. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0923 would risk stronger gain to 1.0938/45, break, 1.0965/70. Data to be released on Thursday: New Zealand CPI. France business climate, EU HICP. U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index and EU consumer confidence.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.