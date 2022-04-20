EUR/USD - 1.0789

Euro's break of 1.0771 (Mon) to 1.0762 in Asia Tuesday suggests recovery from last Thursday's near 2-year bottom at 1.0758 has ended at 1.0830 the same day and as 1.0814 has capped subsequent rebound in Europe yesterday, bearishness remains for re-test of 1.0758, below would pressure price to 1.0720/22.



On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0813/14 would indicate a temporary trough is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0834, 1.0855/60.

Data to be released on Wednesday:

Japan exports, imports, trade balance, tertiary industry activity, Australia Westpac leading index.

Germany producer prices, Italy trade balance, EU industrial production, trade balance.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, existing home sales, Canada new housing price index and CPI.