EUR/USD - 1.0774

Euro's selloff from last Thursday's peak at 1.0923 to a near 2-year bottom at 1.0758 in post-ECB suggests medium term downtrend remains in force and as 1.0830 has capped subsequent recovery, yesterday's retreat to 1.0771 on broad-based usd's strength due to rally in U.S. yields suggests consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.0758 would yield 1.0730/35.



On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0834 signals a temporary trough is in place and risks stronger gain to 1.0860/70.



Data to be released on Tuesday :

New Zealand business NZ PSI, GDT price index, Japan industrial production, capacity utilization.

Canada housing starts, U.S. housing starts, building permits and redbook.