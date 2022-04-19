EUR/USD - 1.0774
Euro's selloff from last Thursday's peak at 1.0923 to a near 2-year bottom at 1.0758 in post-ECB suggests medium term downtrend remains in force and as 1.0830 has capped subsequent recovery, yesterday's retreat to 1.0771 on broad-based usd's strength due to rally in U.S. yields suggests consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.0758 would yield 1.0730/35.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0834 signals a temporary trough is in place and risks stronger gain to 1.0860/70.
Data to be released on Tuesday :
New Zealand business NZ PSI, GDT price index, Japan industrial production, capacity utilization.
Canada housing starts, U.S. housing starts, building permits and redbook.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
