EUR/USD - 1.0889

Despite euro's selloff below 1.0822 (Tuesday) to a fresh 1-month bottom at 1.0809 in New York morning, subsequent rally to 1.0894 on broad-based usd's retreat due to fall in U.S. yields suggests stronger retracement to 1.0933/38 would be seen before prospect of another decline, below below 1.0807, 1.0760.

On the upside, a daily close above 1.0988 would signal a temporary bottom is in place and risk stronger gain to 1.1020/30.

Data to be released on Thursday

New Zealand manufacturing PMI, Australia unemployment rate, employment change, Japan industrial production.

U.K. RICS housing price balance, Germany wholesale price index, Swiss producer/import price, EU ECB deposit rate, ECB refinancing rate.

U.S. retail sales, continuing jobless claims, initial jobless claims, imports prices, export prices, University of Michigan sentiment, business inventories, Canada wholesale trade and manufacturing sales.