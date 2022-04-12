EUR/USD - 1.0881

Euro's selloff from 1.1184 (Thursday) to a 1-month bottom at 1.0837 on continued usd's strength due to rally in U.S. yields suggests early correction from March's 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has ended and as price has fallen again after yesterday's gap-up open to 1.0934 in New Zealand, consolidation with downside bias remains for re-test of 1.0837, break, 1.0807 later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0934/38 would signal a temporary bottom is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0961, break, 1.0988 later.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Japan producer prices, Australia NAB business confidence, NAB business conditions.

U.K. BRC retail sales, average weekly earnings, employment change, ILO unemployment rate, claimant count,

Germany HICP, CPI, ZEW current conditions, ZEW economic sentiment, France exports, imports, trade balance, current account, EU ZEW survey expectation.

U.S. CPI, redbook and Federal budget.