EUR/USD - 1.0862

Euro's selloff from last Thursday's high at 1.1184 to 1.0866 in New York yesterday on continued USD's strength, then present break there in Asia suggests correction from March's 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has ended and bearishness remains for re-test of said support, break needed to extend decline to 1.0755/60.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0938 would signal a temporary bottom is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0961, break, 1.0988 later.

Data to be released on Friday

Japan current account, trade balance, consumer confidence, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook.

Italy retail sales.

Canada unemployment rate, employment change, U.S. wholesale sales and wholesale inventories.

