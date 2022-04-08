EUR/USD - 1.0862
Euro's selloff from last Thursday's high at 1.1184 to 1.0866 in New York yesterday on continued USD's strength, then present break there in Asia suggests correction from March's 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has ended and bearishness remains for re-test of said support, break needed to extend decline to 1.0755/60.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0938 would signal a temporary bottom is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0961, break, 1.0988 later.
Data to be released on Friday
Japan current account, trade balance, consumer confidence, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook.
Italy retail sales.
Canada unemployment rate, employment change, U.S. wholesale sales and wholesale inventories.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
