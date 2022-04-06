EUR/USD - 1.0901
Euro's selloff below 1.0945 (now resistance) to a near 4-week bottom at 1.0901 in New York yesterday on rally in usd in tandem with U.S. yields on Fed Brainard's hawkish comments suggests correction from March's 22-month trough at 1.0807 has ended earlier at 1.1184 last Thursday and weakness to 1.0845/50 is envisaged but 1.0807 should contain downside today.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0961 would risk stronger retracement towards 1.0988, break, 1.1029 later.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
China Caixin services PMI.
Germany industrial orders, U.K. Markit construction PMI, EU producer prices.
U.S. MBA mortgage application and Canada Ivey PMI.
