Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 04 Apr 2022 03:00GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1051

Euro' selloff from last Thursday's 4-week high at 1.3184 to as low as 1.1029 in post-NFP New York Friday suggests recent erratic upmove from March's 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has possibly made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness towards 1.0996 but 1.0970/75 should remain intact.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1076 would risk stronger gain to 1.1100/10 before another fall later.

Data to be released next week

China Market Holiday.

Germany current account, trade balance, imports, exports.

EU Sentix index, Canada building permits.

U.S. durables ex-transport, factory orders, durable goods and durables ex-defense on Monday.

