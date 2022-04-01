Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 01 Apr 2022 03:00GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1069

Euro's selloff from yesterday's 4-week peak at 1.1184 (Asia) to as low as 1.1061 in New York on cross-selling in euro suggests corrective upmove from March's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has possibly ended there and would head back to 1.1045 after consolidation, reckon 1.0996 would hold initially.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1133/36 may risk stronger retracement to 1.1160/70 before down.

Data to be released on Friday

Australia AIG manufacturing index, manufacturing PMI, Japan Tankan small non-manufacturing PMI, Tankan small manufacturing index, Tankan big non-manufacturing PMI, Tankan big manufacturing index, China Caixin manufacturing PMI.

Swiss CPI, manufacturing PMI, France budget balance, Markit manufacturing PMI, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, HICP, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI.

U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Markit manufacturing PMI, ISM manufacturing PMI, construction spending and Canada Markit manufacturing PMI.