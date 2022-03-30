Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 30 Mar 2022 03:00GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1097

Although euro's decline from 1.1137 to 1.0945 Mon suggests recovery from Mar's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has ended, yesterday's rally from 1.0976 in Europe to as high as 1.1136 in New York following positive outcome of latest Ukraine-Russia peace talk signals choppy trading above said support would continue with upside bias and above 1.1137 may head towards 1.1167 later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 1.1045 indicates a temporary top is made and risks stronger retracement towards 1.0999, break, 1.0970/75.

Data to be released on Wednesday

New Zealand building permits, NBNZ own activity, NBNZ business outlook.

U.K. BRC shop price index, Japan retail sales, Swiss KOF indicator, investor sentiment, Italy industrial sales, producer prices, EU consumer confidence, services sentiment, industrial sentiment, economic sentiment, business climate.

U.S. MBA Mortgage application, PCE prices, GDP, Germany HICP and CPI.

