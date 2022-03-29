EUR/USD - 1.0984

Although Monday's initial break of last week's low at 1.0961 to 1.0945 in Europe suggests euro's correction from March's 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has ended, subsequent short-covering rebound to 1.0999 would yield choppy swings before prospect of another fall, loss of momentum should keep price above pivotal sup at 1.0902.

\Only a daily close above 1.1000 may shift risk to the upside for risk stronger retracement to 1.1035/45.

Data to be released today

Japan unemployment rate, Australia retail sales.

Germany import prices, Gfk consumer sentiment.

Canada average weekly earnings, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, JOLTS jobs openings and consumer confidence on Tuesday.