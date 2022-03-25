EUR/USD - 1.1010

Although euro's decline from last week's high at 1.1137 to as low as 1.0961 (Tuesday) suggests early correction from March's 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has possibly ended, subsequent rebound to 1.1045 the same day and then daily choppy swings on Wednesday and Thursday would bring further consolidation before prospect of another fall towards 1.0927.



On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1045 dampens bearish outlook on euro and may risk stronger gain to 1.1069/71.



Data to be released on Friday :

Japan Tokyo CPI.

U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, Italy trade balance, business confidence, consumer confidence, Germany Ifo expectations, Ifo current conditions, Ifo business climate.

U.S. pending home sales, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada budget balance.