Yesterday's weakness to 1.0965 (New York) suggests correction from this week's low at 1.0961 Tuesday) has ended at 1.1045 and despite subsequent short-covering rebound to 1.1013 in Asia today, present retreat has retained bearishness, below 1.0961 would extend decline from 1.1137 to retrace March's 22-month bottom at 1.0807 to 1.0933 (61.8% r) later today. Only a daily close above 1.1045 'prolongs' choppy sideways swings and may risk stronger gain to 1.1069/71. Data to be released on Thursday:

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.