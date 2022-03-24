EUR/USD - 1.0990
Yesterday's weakness to 1.0965 (New York) suggests correction from this week's low at 1.0961 Tuesday) has ended at 1.1045 and despite subsequent short-covering rebound to 1.1013 in Asia today, present retreat has retained bearishness, below 1.0961 would extend decline from 1.1137 to retrace March's 22-month bottom at 1.0807 to 1.0933 (61.8% r) later today.
Only a daily close above 1.1045 'prolongs' choppy sideways swings and may risk stronger gain to 1.1069/71.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Australia services PPI, manufacturing PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, services PMI.
France business climate, Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, Germany Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, Swiss SNB interest rate decision, EU Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, U.K. Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI.
U.S. continuing jobless claims, initial jobless claims, PCE prices, GDP, durables ex-defense, durables ex-transport, durable goods, current account, Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI and KC Fed manufacturing.
