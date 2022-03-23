EUR/USD - 1.1028

Although euro's decline from last week's high at 1.1137 (Thur) to as low as 1.0961 at European open yesterday signals corrective upmove from Mar's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has possibly made a temporary top there, subsequent rebound to 1.1045 in New York due to broad-based retreat in usd on risk sentiment suggests retracement to 1.1069/71 may be seen before prospect of another fall.



On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1094 would risk stronger gain towards 1.1118.



Data to be released on Wednesday:

Japan coincident index, leading indicator.

U.K. PPI output prices, input prices, RPI, CPI, DCLG house price index.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, new home sales and EU consumer confidence.