EUR/USD - 1.1010
Euro's strong retreat from last Thursday's 12-day high of 1.1137 to 1.1004 Friday suggests corrective upmove from March's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has made a temporary top there and yesterday's retreat from 1.1069 to 1.1011 near New York close on renewed usd's strength has retained bearishness, below 1.1004 would pressure price towards 1.0972 but 1.0951 may hold.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1071 would risk stronger gain towards 1.1094, break, 1.1118 later.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Australia Westpac consumer survey, EU current account, construction output.
U.K. PSNCR, PSNB. Canada producer prices, U.S. redbook and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7400 on RBA's Lowe
AUD/USD is under pressure below 0.7400, in the wake of the hawkish Fedspeak and increased Russian hostilities over Ukraine. RBA Governor Lowe highlights Fed-RBA policy divergence, which favors the US dollar alongside risk-off trades. Fed's speeches and Ukraine updates will be eyed.
Gold prints mild losses around $1,930 even as yields flag recession risk
Gold rebounds from intraday low but stays depressed amid strong US dollar. US 10-year Treasury yields renew three-year high as Fedspeak suggests aggression towards faster rate-hikes. Ukraine-Russia tussles, China’s covid woes add to the risk-off mood.
EUR/USD battles 1.1000 amid mixed markets, Ukraine hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1000, as the sentiment remains mixed amid the hawkish Fed's outlook and conflicting news from Ukraine. Amid ongoing hostilities, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy calls on to discuss a deal. The US dollar stalls its upside, despite firmer Treasury yields.
ApeCoin: How likely is a new all-time high?
ApeCoin price shows signs of recovery after it forms a makeshift base. This foothold will likely serve as a launching pad, allowing APE to rally higher and recover its losses. ApeCoin price dropped roughly 44% from its all-time high at $17.47 and set a swing low around $9.52.
Three game-changers in the week ahead
Last week was all about central banks, guess what, this week central banks are once again taking centre stage. This time the sole focus was on Fed chair Jerome Powell, who was speaking at the National Association of Business Economics on Monday.