Euro's strong retreat from last Thursday's 12-day high of 1.1137 to 1.1004 Friday suggests corrective upmove from March's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has made a temporary top there and yesterday's retreat from 1.1069 to 1.1011 near New York close on renewed usd's strength has retained bearishness, below 1.1004 would pressure price towards 1.0972 but 1.0951 may hold. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1071 would risk stronger gain towards 1.1094, break, 1.1118 later.

