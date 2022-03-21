EUR/USD - 1.1047 Euro's strong retreat from last Friday's 12-day high at 1.1137 to as low as 1.1004 in New York signals corrective upmove from March's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has possibly made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.1004 would yield further weakness towards 1.0972 but 1.0951 should remain intact. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1094 would dampen bearishness and risk stronger gain to 1.1118/20, break, 1.1137 again. Data to be released next week : New Zealand exports, trade balance, imports, Japan Market Holiday. U.K. Rightmove house price, Germany producer prices. U.S. national activity on Monday.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.