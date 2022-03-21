EUR/USD - 1.1047
Euro's strong retreat from last Friday's 12-day high at 1.1137 to as low as 1.1004 in New York signals corrective upmove from March's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has possibly made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.1004 would yield further weakness towards 1.0972 but 1.0951 should remain intact.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1094 would dampen bearishness and risk stronger gain to 1.1118/20, break, 1.1137 again.
Data to be released next week :
New Zealand exports, trade balance, imports, Japan Market Holiday.
U.K. Rightmove house price, Germany producer prices.
U.S. national activity on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD weakens around 1.1050 as Ukraine woes intensify ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, on the back foot amid a broadly firmer US dollar. The risk-off flows remain at full steam, as the Ukraine-Russia conflict intensifies. Hawkish Fedspeak underpins the dollar. Lagarde and Powell are in focus.
GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid risk-off mood on Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is under pressure around mid-1.3100, undermined by the damp market mood amid fresh concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The greenback benefits from a risk-off market profile while Fed-BOE policy divergence also adds to the weight on cable.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Dogecoin price likely to rally 27% if DOGE shatters this barrier
Dogecoin price has shattered the downtrend in a recent run-up and shows signs that more of these gains are around the corner. Although DOGE is facing temporary slowdowns, investors can expect bulls to make a strong comeback.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.