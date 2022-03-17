Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 17 Mar 2022 03:00GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1047
Although euro's erratic rise from Monday's 1.0902 low to as high as 1.1047 in post-FOMC trading Wednesday and intra-day break there in Australia suggests further choppy trading above March's fresh 22-month trough at 1.0807 would continue, however, reckon 1.1060/65 would hold and yield another fall, below 1.1015/20, 1.0951 (New York), break, 1.0927.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1094 would risk re-test of 1.1120, break, 1.1146 later.
Data to be released on Thursday
Japan machinery orders, Australia employment change, unemployment rate.
Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, EU HICP, U.K. BoE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BoE QE total, BoE QE Corp bond purchases, BoE MPC vote hike, BoE MPC vote unchanged, BoE MPC vote cut.
U.S. Philly Fed manufacturing index, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, housing starts, building permits, industrial production, capacity utilization and manufacturing output.
