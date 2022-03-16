EUR/USD - 1.0968

Euro's selloff from last Thursday's 1.1120 top to 1.0902 (Monday) signals early correction from March's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has possibly ended there and despite yesterday's rebound to 1.1019 in Europe, subsequent selloff to 1.0927 in New York on renewed usd's strength suggests consolidation with downside bias remains, reckon 1.0880/85 would remain intact.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0993 may risk gain towards 1.1019, break, 1.1043.

Data to be released on Wednesday

New Zealand current account, Japan trade balance, imports, exports, industrial production, Australia Westpac leading index, China house prices.

Italy CPI.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, retail sales, imports prices, export prices, NAHB housing market index, business inventories, Fed interest rate decision, Canada wholesale trade and CPI.