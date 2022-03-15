EUR/USD - 1.0955

Euro's selloff from last Thursday's 1-week 1.1120 peak to 1.0902 in Asia Mon on broad-based rebound in usd suggests correction from last Monday's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has possibly ended and as 1.0993 has capped recovery in New York Monday, consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.0846/50 would yield re-test of said support.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0993 would risk stronger gain to 1.1010/15.

Data to be released on Tuesday

New Zealand business NZ PSI, Australia house price index, China retail sales, industrial output.

Germany wholesale price index, ZEW current conditions, ZEW economic sentiment, U.K. average weekly earnings, employment change, ILO unemployment rate, claimant count, Swiss producer/import price, housing starts, France CPI, EU ZEW survey expectation, industrial production.

U.S. PPI, redbook, NY Fed manufacturing and Canada manufacturing sales.