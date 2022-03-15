EUR/USD - 1.0955
Euro's selloff from last Thursday's 1-week 1.1120 peak to 1.0902 in Asia Mon on broad-based rebound in usd suggests correction from last Monday's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has possibly ended and as 1.0993 has capped recovery in New York Monday, consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.0846/50 would yield re-test of said support.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0993 would risk stronger gain to 1.1010/15.
Data to be released on Tuesday
New Zealand business NZ PSI, Australia house price index, China retail sales, industrial output.
Germany wholesale price index, ZEW current conditions, ZEW economic sentiment, U.K. average weekly earnings, employment change, ILO unemployment rate, claimant count, Swiss producer/import price, housing starts, France CPI, EU ZEW survey expectation, industrial production.
U.S. PPI, redbook, NY Fed manufacturing and Canada manufacturing sales.
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.