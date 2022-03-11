Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 11 Mar 2022 03:00GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1011

Although euro's rally to a 1-week high at 1.1120 yesterday after ECB's hawkish tilt signals erratic decline from February's 1.1495 top has made a temporary bottom at Monday's fresh 22-month low at 1.0807, subsequent sharp retreat suggests said correction has possibly ended and consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.0927 would yield further weakness to 1.0891/95.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1043/48 may risk stronger gain to 1.1065/70 before another fall.

Data to be released on Friday

New Zealand business NZ PSI, manufacturing PMI, food price index, Japan all household spending.

U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, Germany CPI, HICP, Italy unemployment, U.K. consumer inflation expectation, NISER GDP estimation.

Canada capacity utilization, employment change, unemployment rate and U.S. University of Michigan sentiment.