Update Time: 10 Mar 2022 03:00GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1051

Euro's impressive rally above 1.0958 (Tue) to as high as 1.1094 in New York Wednesday on active unwinding of recent euro short positions due to easing of Russia-Ukraine tension suggests recent erratic decline has made a low at Monday's fresh 22-month 1.0807 bottom and stronger retracement to 1.1140/45 may be seen before prospect of retreat.



On the downside, a daily close below 1.1000 psychological handle signals a temporary top is made and risks 1.0958 later.

