Update Time: 10 Mar 2022 03:00GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1051
Euro's impressive rally above 1.0958 (Tue) to as high as 1.1094 in New York Wednesday on active unwinding of recent euro short positions due to easing of Russia-Ukraine tension suggests recent erratic decline has made a low at Monday's fresh 22-month 1.0807 bottom and stronger retracement to 1.1140/45 may be seen before prospect of retreat.
On the downside, a daily close below 1.1000 psychological handle signals a temporary top is made and risks 1.0958 later.
Data to be released on Thursday
New Zealand retail sales, Japan producer prices, Australia consumer inflation.
U.K. RIVS housing price balance, trade balance, construction output, Italy producer prices, EU ECB Refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate.
U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and Federal budget.
