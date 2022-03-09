Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 09 Mar 2022 03:00GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0902
Although euro's short-covering rally from Mon's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 to 1.0932 , then to 1.0958 in New York yesterday signals recent erratic decline has made a temporary trough there, subsequent retreat suggests said correction has possibly ended and consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.0846 would yield further weakness towards 1.0807.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0958 would risk stronger gain to 1.0972/77 before prospect of another fall.
Data to be released on Wednesday
New Zealand manufacturing sales, Japan GDP, China PPI, CPI.
U.K. BRC retail sales, France non-farm payrolls, Ital industrial output.
U.S. MBA mortgage application and JOLTS jobs opening.
