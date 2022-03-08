Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 08 Mar 2022 03:00GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.0863
Although euro's short-covering rally from Monday's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 to 1.0932 in New York ahead of 3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talk suggests recent erratic decline has made a temporary low there, subsequent retreat has retained bearishness and consolidation with downside bias remains for re-test of 1.0807, break would extend towards 1.0778.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0940 would risk stronger retracement towards 1.0977 but 1.1000 should hold.
Data to be released on Tuesday
Japan current account, trade balance, coincident index, leading indicator, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence.
Germany industrial output, Italy retail sales, EU employment, GDP.
Canada leading index, trade balance, exports, imports, U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, redbook, wholesale inventories and wholesale sales
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south towards 1.0850 amid tepid risk tone
EUR/USD is heading back towards 1.0850, meeting fresh supply amid a return of risk aversion, as oil prices resume their uptrend. The US is likely to go solo on banning Russian oil imports. Stagflation risks mount in the Euro area. Focus shifts to Thursday's ECB decision.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3100 as risk-off flows return
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3100, having stalled its rebound from the lowest level since November 2020. The Russia-Ukraine war-led soaring oil prices re-ignite the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
Gold struggles near $2,000 as yields rebound amid noisy Russia-Ukraine talks
Having failed to cross the short-term key hurdle around $2,000, gold prints mild losses near $1,990 heading into Tuesday’s Asian session. The bright metal rose to the highest levels since last seen during late 2020 the previous day before retreating from $2,002.
Dogecoin price to collapse to $0.09 despite recent rebound
Dogecoin price is currently down more than 13% from the March 1, 2022 high of $0.139 and 44% down from the 2022 high of $0.215. Buying pressure remains vacant as sellers slowly bleed DOGE lower and lower. A total absence of any technical support until the $0.09 price range.
Are markets pricing in an increase in stagflation risk?
The war in Ukraine has caused a jump in commodity prices that will trigger a further increase in inflation and will weigh on GDP growth. Unsurprisingly, the narrative that stagflation is in for a comeback is gaining ground, as shown by the increasing number of media references to this topic.