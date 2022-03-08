Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 08 Mar 2022 03:00GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.0863

Although euro's short-covering rally from Monday's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 to 1.0932 in New York ahead of 3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talk suggests recent erratic decline has made a temporary low there, subsequent retreat has retained bearishness and consolidation with downside bias remains for re-test of 1.0807, break would extend towards 1.0778.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0940 would risk stronger retracement towards 1.0977 but 1.1000 should hold.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Japan current account, trade balance, coincident index, leading indicator, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence.

Germany industrial output, Italy retail sales, EU employment, GDP.

Canada leading index, trade balance, exports, imports, U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, redbook, wholesale inventories and wholesale sales

