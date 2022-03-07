Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 07 Mar 2022 03:00GMT
EUR/USD – 1.0879
Euro's selloff below 1.1000 handle to a fresh 22-month trough of 1.0887 in New York last Friday on broad-based usd's strength due to upbeat U.S. jobs report, then intra-day break there suggests decline from February's 1.1495 peak would extend towards 1.0836 /40 before prospect of minor recovery later due to oversold condition.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0940/44 may signal temporary low is made and risk stronger retracement to 1.0965/70 but 1.1000 should hold.
Data to be released today
Australia AIG services index, China exports, imports, trade balance, Japan machine orders.
Swiss unemployment rate, U.K. Halifax house prices, Germany industrial orders, retail sales and EU Sentix index on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
