Euro's selloff below 1.1000 handle to a fresh 22-month trough of 1.0887 in New York last Friday on broad-based usd's strength due to upbeat U.S. jobs report, then intra-day break there suggests decline from February's 1.1495 peak would extend towards 1.0836 /40 before prospect of minor recovery later due to oversold condition. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0940/44 may signal temporary low is made and risk stronger retracement to 1.0965/70 but 1.1000 should hold.

