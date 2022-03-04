Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 04 Mar 2022 03:00GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1020

Euro's intra-day selloff elow Thursday's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.1034 on safe-haven usd buying due to news of Ukraine nuclear plant is on fire suggests decline from February's near 3-month 1.1495 peak remains in force and would pressure price to psychological 1.1000 handle, break would extend downtrend to 1.0960/64.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1067 (AUS) signals a temporary low is made and risks stronger retracement to 1.1090/00.

Data to be released on Friday

Australia manufacturing sales, retail sales, Japan unemployment rate.

Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Italy GDP, UK construction PMI, EU retail sales.

Canada building permits, labor productivity, Ivey PMI and U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings.

