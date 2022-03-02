EUR/USD - 1.1126

Euro's selloff below last week's 1.1107 low (Thur) to a 21-month bottom at 1.1091 in New York Tue on broad-based usd's strength due to escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict suggests decline from Feb's 1.1495 peak has once again resumed and would pressure price towards projected target at 1.1050 before correction.



On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1180/90 signals a temporary trough is in place and risks stronger retracement to 1.1230/40 later.



Data to be released on Wednesday:

New Zealand building permits, import prices, export prices, Australia GDP.

France budget balance, UK shop price index, Germany unemployment change, unemployment rate, EU HICP, core HICP.

U.S. ADP employment and Canada BoC rate decision.