Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 01 Mar 2022 03:00GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1207

Although euro's gap-down open to 1.1123 in New Zealand Mon signals correction from last Thur's fresh 20-month bottom at 1.1107 has ended at 1.1274 Fri, subsequent strong rebound to 1.1246 in New York on broad-based usd's retreat due to market optimism on Russia-Ukraine talks suggests consolidation is seen and retracement towards 1.1250 may be seen before prospect of another fall, below 1.1123 would head towards 1.1050.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1274 would risk stronger gain towards 1.1317.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Australia manufacturing index, manufacturing PMI, current account, RBA rate decision, Japan manufacturing PMI, China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI.

Swiss manufacturing PMI, Italy manufacturing PMI, CPI, France manufacturing PMI, Germany manufacturing PMI, CPI, HICP, EU manufacturing PMI, UK manufacturing PMI, Canada GDP, manufacturing PMI.

U.S. manufacturing PMI and construction spending.

