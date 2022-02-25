Despite yesterday's brief break of January's 1.1122 low to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1107 (New York) on active safe-haven USD buying after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, subsequent rally to 1.1220 on intra-day strong rebound in U.S. stocks confirms temporary low is made and choppy consolidation is in store. Only above 1.1261 (European high) risks stronger correction to 1.1300/10 Monday whilst below 1.1122 would yield resumption of downtrend to projected target at 1.1050 next week. Data to be released on Friday: New Zealand retail sales , Japan Tokyo CPI, coincident index, leading indicator. U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, Germany GDP, import prices, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, trade balance, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence. U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, University of Michigan sentiment pending home sales and Canada budget balance.

