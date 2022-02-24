EUR/USD - 1.1280 Euro's selloff from 1.1358 to 1.1302 in New York Wed and intra-day break of last week's 1.1281 bottom (Monday) on broad-based usd's strength due to escalating Russia-Ukraine tension signals decline from February's near 3-month peak at 1.1495 has once again resumed and would yield weakness towards 1.1222 later but 1.1187 should hold. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1358/66 indicates temporary low is made, risks 1.1375/85. Data to be released on Thursday: Australia capital expenditure, building capex, Swiss non-farm payrolls, France consumer confidence, Italy industrial sales. U.S. building permits, GDP, PCE price, initial jobless claims , continuing jobless claims, national activity index, average weekly earnings, new home sales and KC Fed manufacturing.

