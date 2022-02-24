EUR/USD - 1.1280
Euro's selloff from 1.1358 to 1.1302 in New York Wed and intra-day break of last week's 1.1281 bottom (Monday) on broad-based usd's strength due to escalating Russia-Ukraine tension signals decline from February's near 3-month peak at 1.1495 has once again resumed and would yield weakness towards 1.1222 later but 1.1187 should hold.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1358/66 indicates temporary low is made, risks 1.1375/85.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Australia capital expenditure, building capex, Swiss non-farm payrolls, France consumer confidence, Italy industrial sales.
U.S. building permits, GDP, PCE price, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, national activity index, average weekly earnings, new home sales and KC Fed manufacturing.
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.