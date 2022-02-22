Euro's fall from Feb's near 3-month 1.1495 peak to 1.1281 last week (Mon) signals recent strong rise from Jan's 20-month bottom at 1.1122 has made a top and despite rebound to 1.1395 (Wed), yesterday's selloff from 1.1390 in Europe to 1.1307 in late New York on broad-based usd's strength due to renewed escalating Russia-Ukraine tension suggests re-test of 1.1268 is seen, break, 1.1222 later. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1345/50 would prolong choppy sideways swings and risk 1.1376 but 1.1390/95 should hold. Data to be released on Tuesday :

