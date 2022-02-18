Although euro's rebound from Mon's 10-day bottom at 1.1281 suggests decline from Feb's near 3-month 1.1495 peak has ended there and despite yesterday's brief drop to 1.1324 in Asia on broad-based rebound in usd due to renewed escalating Russia-Ukraine tension, subsequent bounce signals consolidation is seen and retracement towards 1.1417 may be seen before another fall, below 1.1324 yields weakness towards 1.1281. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1448 would risk gain to 1.1465/75, break, 1.1495 again next Mon. Data to be released on Friday: New Zealand PPI inputs, PPI outputs, Japan nationwide CPI, U.K. retail sales , Swiss industrial production, France CPI, EU current account, construction output, consumer confidence, Canada ADP employment change, new housing price index, retail sales, U.S. existing home sales and leading index change.

