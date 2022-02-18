EUR/USD - 1.1363
Although euro's rebound from Mon's 10-day bottom at 1.1281 suggests decline from Feb's near 3-month 1.1495 peak has ended there and despite yesterday's brief drop to 1.1324 in Asia on broad-based rebound in usd due to renewed escalating Russia-Ukraine tension, subsequent bounce signals consolidation is seen and retracement towards 1.1417 may be seen before another fall, below 1.1324 yields weakness towards 1.1281.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1448 would risk gain to 1.1465/75, break, 1.1495 again next Mon.
Data to be released on Friday:
New Zealand PPI inputs, PPI outputs, Japan nationwide CPI, U.K. retail sales, Swiss industrial production, France CPI, EU current account, construction output, consumer confidence, Canada ADP employment change, new housing price index, retail sales, U.S. existing home sales and leading index change.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays near 1.3600
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range around 1.3600 on Friday as investors asses the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The upbeat data from the UK seems to have failed to provide a boost to the British pound.
Gold closes in on $1,900 amid souring market mood
Gold reversed its direction and rose toward $1,900 in the second half of the day with risk flows cooling off on reports claiming additional Russian troops were moving to the Ukrainian border. The 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1.5%, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86.
US Permission Granted: Retail Sales and Nonfarm Payrolls give the Fed options Premium
Consumer sentiment last month was the worst in almost a decade but depression did not keep anyone home. Consumer spending saw the largest gain in ten months.