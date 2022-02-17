EUR/USD – 1.1381
Although euro's decline from last Thur's near 3-month peak at 1.1495 to 1.1281 Mon suggests upmove from Jan's 20-month trough at 1.1122 has made a top there, subsequent stronger-than-expected rise to 1.1395 on broad-based usd's weakness after less hawkish Fed minutes suggests consolidation is in store before prospect of another fall, below 1.1345 signals recovery over, 1.1310, then later 1.1281.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1417 signals pullback from 1.1495 has possibly ended and risks gain to 1.1446/48.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Japan machinery orders, exports, imports, trade balance, Australia employment change, unemployment rate.
Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, Italy trade balance.
U.S. building permits, housing starts, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, and Philly Fed manufacturing index.
