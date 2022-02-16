Although euro's erratic decline from last Thur's near 3-month peak at 1.1495 to 1.1281 Mon suggests upmove from Jan's 20-month trough at 1.1122 has made a top there, yesterday's erratic rise to 1.1368 on broad-based retreat in usd due to easing tension in Russia-Ukraine suggests retracement to 1.1388/98 may been seen before prospect of another fall, below 1.1281 would yield weakness towards 1.1268 later this week. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1417 signals pullback 1.1495 has ended and risk stronger gain to 1.1446/48. Data to be released on Wednesday: Australia Westpac leading index, China PPI, CPI, Japan tertiary industry activity. U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, EU industrial production. U.S. MBA mortgage application, import prices, export prices, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, NAHB housing market index, Canada CPI, manufacturing sales and wholesale trade.

