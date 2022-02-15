EUR/USD - 1.1314 Euro's break of last Fri's 1.1331 low to a 10-day bottom at 1.1281 in New York Mon on safe-haven usd buying due to continued Ukraine tension together with dovish comments from ECB's Lagarde suggests correction from Jan's 20-month trough at 1.1122 has possibly ended earlier at last Thur's near 3-month 1.1495 peak and downside bias remains for weakness towards 1.1268 but 1.1222 would hold due to loss of downward momentum. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1469 (Mon high) may risk stronger retracement to 1.1400/10 before prospect of another fall later this week. Data to be released on Tuesday: Japan GDP, industrial output, capacity utilization. U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, EU employment, trade balance, GDP, ZEW survey expectation, Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW survey expectation. U.S. NY Fed manufacturing, PPI, redbook and New Zealand GDT price index.

