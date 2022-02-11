EUR/USD - 1.1402 Despite euro's rally from 1.1375 and brief break of previous Feb's 1.1483 top to a near 3-month peak of 1.1495 in New York, subsequent sharp retreat to 1.1408 on broad-based rebound in usd after Fed Bullard's hawkish comments suggests upmove from Jan's 20-month 1.1122 low has made a top there and below 1.1375 would yield stronger retracement towards 1.1330. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1483 risks re-test of 1.1495, break would extend towards 1.1514 before down. On the data front, Germany will release CPI , HICP n wholesale price index at Euroepan open. ECB member Elderson will appear in panel discussionat a finance Summit at 08:05GMT.

