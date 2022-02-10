EUR/USD - 1.1420 Although euro's retreat to 1.1397 (Tuesday) signals upmove from Jan's fresh 20-month trough at 1.1122 has made a temporary top at last Friday's 11-week high of 1.1483, yesterday's rebound to 1.1447 in New York would bring consolidation before another fall, below said support would yield stronger retracement to 1.1370/75 but reckon 1.1345 may hold. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1468 would risk re-test of 1.1483, break would extend said upmove to 1.1510/14 later. Data to be released on Thursday:

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.