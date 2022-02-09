EUR/USD - 1.1418 Although euro's retreat from last Friday's 11-week peak at 1.1483 to 1.1412 in post-NFP New York and yesterday's weakness to 1.1397 in Europe signals upmove from Jan's fresh 20-month trough at 1.1122 has made a temporary top there, subsequent rebound would bring consolidation, as long as 1.1448/58 holds, downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 1.1368, break, 1.1345. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1458 signals pullback is over and may risk re-test of 1.1483. Data to be released on Wednesday: Australia consumer sentiment, China CPI, PPI, UK retail sales. Germany imports, exports, trade balance. Canada leading index, U.S. mortgage applications, wholesale inventories and wholesale sales.

